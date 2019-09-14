Crawley Town v Mansfield Town: Defender set for league debut as Reds make one change

Gabriele Cioffi has made one change to the Crawley Town team that drew 1-1 at Macclesfield Town last Saturday.

Jamie Sendles-White makes his league debut for the Reds following his summer switch from National League outfit Torquay United. The 25-year-old comes in for Tom Dallison.

New boys Gyliano Van Velzen and Denzeil Boadu are not amongst the first team as they await their debuts for Crawley.

Mansfield Town are unchanged from last week's 2-0 home win at bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe United.

Crawley Town: Morris, Sesay, Sendles-White, Tunnicliffe, Doherty, Bulman, Ferguson, Grego-Cox, Camara, Lubala, Palmer. Subs: Luyambula, Young, Francomb, Nathaniel-George, Bloomfield, Allarakhia, Galach.

Mansfield Town: Logan, Preston, Pearce, Sweeney, Gordon, MacDonald, Shaughnessy, Hamilton, Mellis, Maynard, Rose. Subs: Stone, Benning, Bishop, Khan, Afolayan, Sterling-James, Smith.