Crawley Town v Macclesfield preview: Can Cioffi get one over his former Arsenal and Tottenham counterpart?

After picking up another vital point on the road last week at Northampton, Reds are back at home this week against Sol Campbell’s Macclesfield Town.

Macclesfield looked in big trouble before Campbell took over but since he’s come in as manager, they have seen their team revived and they are well in with a chance of safety.

Macclesfield boss Sol Campbell (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

The Silkmen find themselves in the bottom two but only one point behind 22nd-placed Yeovil Town.

A win for them against the Reds could see them out of the relegation zone.

They will look to repeat the score line in the reverse fixture as they beat the Reds 2-0, in what was Campbell’s first home game in charge.

That was a day that the fans that travelled will remember to be horrible, wet and windy in extremely tricky conditions.

Macclesfield haven’t won in their past four games, however, picking up two points out of the 12 available.

Goals have been flying in with 17 goals scored in those four games, seven of which scored by the Silkmen.

In contrast, Reds are struggling for goals at the moment with only two goals scored in their previous six games.

It’s a record that needs to improve as players need to start chipping in with goals to help out Ollie Palmer, who has 11 league goals to his name this season.

Not enough shots taken though seems to be the issue at the moment as the Reds are creating chances but are lacking the final finish with not many shots being taken in any recent games.

Despite the 3-0 defeat to Oldham, Reds’ defence seems to have improved with a good partnership being formed in Tom Dallison, Joe McNerney and George Francomb along the back line, showing huge improvements in the defence.

David Sesay is another player who has seized an opportunity at left wing-back and is putting in some very good performances for a youngster in recent weeks.

He will have his name solidified on the teamsheet should he continue to put in these impressive performances.

If the attack begins to improve then Reds could end the season strongly, but they need to be scoring a lot more goals in order to win these matches.

A win against Macclesfield will be the perfect chance to push Reds away from the relegation fight and solidify a mid-table finish to end the season.