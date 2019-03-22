Crawley Town v Lincoln City preview: Can Cioffi and players prove critics wrong folllowing Crewe humiliation?

Following the shocking, humiliating and terrible performance at Crewe, this week Reds host top of the league Lincoln City.

This would be the last thing any Crawley fan would want to hear considering the display showed at Crewe last week.

Former Red Michael Bostwick. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The players and coaching team should respond and prove critics wrong this week following understandable criticism from the defeat last week.

There should be a response from all the players, and they need to come out with a very good performance against Lincoln to win back the supporters. The whole team will need to improve after not having a terrible start at Crewe but the capitulating as the game went on.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi not scared of playing top of the table Lincoln City | Who do Sussex's sides have to face in their battles for promotion and relegation? | Crawley Town director blames the officials for defeat at Crewe Alexandra

League leaders Lincoln City would not have been top of the list of teams Crawley would have wanted to play following last week, but it is the task the players will have to face up to.

Many would have said the exact same thing last time the Reds played Lincoln as Filipe Morais and Jimmy Smith took their final game in charge at Lincoln who were unbeaten in the league at that time.

No one would’ve predicted the 1-0 win that Crawley got and it seems almost similar circumstances this time round. Former Crawley player Michael Bostwick scored an own goal that day to give the Reds a 1-0 win.

There are a couple more former Crawley players in the Lincoln City squad with Jordan Roberts and John Akinde playing for the Imps.

Roberts has struggled to get into the starting eleven at Lincoln following his loan move from Ipswich Town in January, meanwhile Akinde is top scorer for the Imps with 14 league goals, level with Ollie Palmer. The Imps are on a run of 15 league games without defeat, there last one ironically was a 2-1 defeat at Crewe Alexandra.

Not one Crawley player had a good game last week and every player should be looking to put last week behind them and put in a good performance. Ibrahim Meite won’t be available following his red card on Saturday and George Francomb had to go off with injury late on and could be a doubt for the game.

There could be many changes to the line up following that poor performance last week and many players could see this as a chance to burst into the first team and secure a place in the starting eleven. It’s certainly not the game we wanted, and it’ll be a very tricky game but let’s hope we can put last week behind us and get a positive result against Lincoln.