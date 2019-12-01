Crawley Town v Fleetwood: Two changes for Reds in FA Cup clash

Gabriele Cioffi has made two changes to the starting line-up for Crawley Town's FA Cup 2nd round clash with Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town.

Dannie Bulman and Reece Grego-Cox both missed the Exter City defeat through suspension but the pair are back for this game.

Nathan Ferguson and Panutche Camara are the pair to miss out.

Fleetwood also made two changes with Ched Evans and Jack Sowebry coming into the side who beat Tranmere 2-1 in League One last week.

Crawley starting line-up: Morris, Young, Bulman, Palmer, Nadesan, Grego-Cox, Francomb, Lubala, Sesay, Tunnicliffe, Dallison: Subs: Luyambula, Camara, Sendles-White, Ferguson, Doherty, Nathaniel-George, Bloomfield.

Fleetwood: Crellin, Coyle, Andrew, Eastham, Souttar, Burns, Dempsey, Evans, Morris, Coutts, Sowerby. Subs: Cairns, Clarke, McAleny, Madden, Hunter, Biggins, Garner.

