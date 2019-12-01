Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town: Palmer levels things up on the stroke of half-time

Ollie Palmer scored on the stroke of half-time to level things up in an interesting first 45 minutes between Crawley Town and Fleetwood Town.

Dannie Bulman and Reece Grego-Cox both returned to the starting line-up at the expense of Nathan Ferguson and Panutche Camara. Ashley Nadesan was in the starting XI to face his former club.

Fleetwood also made two changes with Ched Evans and Jack Sowerby coming into the side who beat Tranmere 2-1 in League One last week.

It was a lively start from the Reds an inside two minutes George Francomb caused problems with a free-kick before Ollie Palmer nearly put Nadesan through.

Fleetwood also forced a corner in the early stages after a great burst forward by Sowerby but it came to nothing.

Having Grego-Cox back in the side was a massive bonus for the Reds and you could feel the excitement every time he got the ball - but as in recent weeks - Crawley were struggling to find that end product.

But Fleetwood were having the same issue - a number of crosses went into Glenn Morris' box but again no end product.

However it was the visitors who finally found the end product. Great work from Wes Burns on the right lead to him crossing for Evans to flick on to Josh Morris at the far post to finished calmly.

It looked as if that was how it was going to stay but Palmer had other ideas. Nadesan played a nice nall through and Palmer finished with aplomb on the struck with his right boot.

This game could go either way. Interesting second 45 minutes ahead.

Crawley: Morris, Young, Bulman, Palmer, Nadesan, Grego-Cox, Francomb, Lubala, Sesay, Tunnicliffe, Dallison: Subs: Luyambula, Camara, Sendles-White, Ferguson, Doherty, Nathaniel-George, Bloomfield.

Fleetwood: Crellin, Coyle, Andrew, Eastham, Souttar, Burns, Dempsey, Evans, Morris, Coutts, Sowerby. Subs: Cairns, Clarke, McAleny, Madden, Hunter, Biggins, Garner.

Ref: Matthew Donohue