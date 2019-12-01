Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town: Controversial winner ends Reds run in FA Cup

For the second week running, Crawley Town felt a sense of injustice as a key decision went against them.

Holding League One Fleetwood Town 1-1, Glenn Morris appeared to be fouled from a cross in the 65th minute. But there was no whistle and Paddy Madden scored from a couple of yards out.

Following last week's 'penalty that wasn't', your can't help feel sorry for Crawley Town's fans, players and head coach Gabrielle Cioffi. But when your luck's out, your luck's out. The Reds more than held their own against League One opposition.

Dannie Bulman and Reece Grego-Cox both returned to the starting line-up at the expense of Nathan Ferguson and Panutche Camara. Ashley Nadesan was in the starting XI to face his former club.

Fleetwood also made two changes with Ched Evans and Jack Sowerby coming into the side who beat Tranmere 2-1 in League One last week.

It was a lively start from the Reds an inside two minutes George Francomb caused problems with a free-kick before Ollie Palmer nearly put Nadesan through.

Dannie Bulman

Fleetwood also forced a corner in the early stages after a great burst forward by Sowerby but it came to nothing.

Having Grego-Cox back in the side was a massive bonus for the Reds and you could feel the excitement every time he got the ball - but as in recent weeks - Crawley were struggling to find that end product.

But Fleetwood were having the same issue - a number of crosses went into Glenn Morris' box but again no end product.

However it was the visitors who finally found the end product. Great work from Wes Burns on the right lead to him crossing for Evans to flick on to Josh Morris at the far post to finished calmly.

It looked as if that was how it was going to stay but Palmer had other ideas. Nadesan played a nice nall through and Palmer finished with aplomb on the struck with his right boot.

The second half started with the visitors on top but again they could not take advantage. But Crawley fought back and on 55 minutes Grego-Cox broke down the right and his low cross found Palmer but Ashley Eastham put in a timely tackle to deny him.

Sesay then had a shot from distance saved by Billy Crellin.

Fleetwood still looked more dangerous going forward and on 66 minutes they got their second - and in controversial circumstances. Glenn Morris was under pressure from a Lewis Coyle cross and it looked like a foul. But the ball first fell to the feet of a Crawley defender who looked like he put into his own net, but then the ball fell to substitute Paddy Madden, who made sure it crossed the line.

It was the substitute's first touch. But Reds fans were enraged a foul was not given and for the second week running there was a sense of injustice at The People's Pension Stadium.

The Reds almost hit back straight away but Bulman's drive went wide.

Madden nearly got a third when Madden's glancing header from Dempsey's cross just went wide.

Bez Lubala had a quiet game but came to life in the last ten minutes with a couple of efforts but it was not to be for Crawley as their FA Cup run comes to an end.

Crawley: Morris, Young, Bulman, Palmer, Nadesan, Grego-Cox, Francomb, Lubala, Sesay, Tunnicliffe, Dallison: Subs: Luyambula, Camara, Sendles-White, Ferguson, Doherty, Nathaniel-George, Bloomfield.

Fleetwood: Crellin, Coyle, Andrew, Eastham, Souttar, Burns, Dempsey, Evans, Morris, Coutts, Sowerby. Subs: Cairns, Clarke, McAleny, Madden, Hunter, Biggins, Garner.

Ref: Matthew Donohue

Att: 2000 (136 Fleetwood)