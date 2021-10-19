Crawley Town v Exeter City - LIVE: One change for the Reds as they look to bounce back against the Grecians

Crawley Town face Exeter City at The People's Pension Stadium tonight (Tuesday) looking to bounce back from the defeat to Sutton United on Saturday.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 7:01 pm
Jake Hessenthaler in action against Sutton United on Saturday. Picture by Cory Pickford

Crawley Town v Exeter City LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:01

  • Reds 12th going into the game after defeat against Sutton United on Saturday
  • The Grecians are 9th - they have only lost one game but have drawn EIGHT
  • Both teams are on 17 points, one point off the play-offs
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:01

If it had fallen to Appiah....

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:00

15 mins - Key forces a corner after a good counter attack from The Grecians

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:58

13 mins. Great run by Caprice into Reds box but low cross gathered well by The Cat

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:56

This has been an error-strewn first 11 minutes. Noone has taken advantage yet..

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:55

10 mins. Unforced error from Dallison hands Exeter a corner

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:53

7 mins. Francomb nearly let Matt Jay in but recovered well

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:52

6 mins. Good open game, Nadesan’s pace set him clear, corner forced

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:49

Good early press from Crawley and Tony Craig just blazed a shot wide. 3 mins gone

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:35

15 minutes from kick off

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:28

I am sure the Reds will prove them wrong!

