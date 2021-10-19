Crawley Town v Exeter City - LIVE: One change for the Reds as they look to bounce back against the Grecians
Crawley Town face Exeter City at The People's Pension Stadium tonight (Tuesday) looking to bounce back from the defeat to Sutton United on Saturday.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 7:01 pm
Crawley Town v Exeter City LIVE
- Reds 12th going into the game after defeat against Sutton United on Saturday
- The Grecians are 9th - they have only lost one game but have drawn EIGHT
- Both teams are on 17 points, one point off the play-offs
If it had fallen to Appiah....
15 mins - Key forces a corner after a good counter attack from The Grecians
13 mins. Great run by Caprice into Reds box but low cross gathered well by The Cat
This has been an error-strewn first 11 minutes. Noone has taken advantage yet..
10 mins. Unforced error from Dallison hands Exeter a corner
7 mins. Francomb nearly let Matt Jay in but recovered well
6 mins. Good open game, Nadesan’s pace set him clear, corner forced
Good early press from Crawley and Tony Craig just blazed a shot wide. 3 mins gone
15 minutes from kick off
I am sure the Reds will prove them wrong!
