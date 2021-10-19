Crawley Town v Exeter City - LIVE: Can Reds bounce back against Exeter City?
Crawley Town face Exeter City at The People's Pension Stadium tonight (Tuesday) looking to bounce back from the defeat to Sutton United on Saturday.
You can follow all the action with our live blog here.
Crawley Town v Exeter City LIVE
- Reds 12th going into the game after defeat against Sutton United on Saturday
- The Grecians are 9th - they have only lost one game but have drawn EIGHT
- Both teams are on 17 points, one point off the play-offs
Elliot Raccio’s preview
Another tight encounter expected for Reds with strong Grecians side in town
Crawley Town are looking to bounce back from their first home defeat of the season with another home game as they host Exeter City tonight (Tuesday) at The People’s Pension Stadium.
Always good to see Bob in a Crawley Town shirt
Two men are leading this month’s Player of the Month award so far both with an average rating of 8 out of 10 from the three games so far.
