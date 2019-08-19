Crawley Town v Crewe Alexandra preview: Tricky home game ahead for Reds

After an impressive week where Reds managed to stay unbeaten against Salford, Walsall and Scunthorpe the Reds return to home soil, to face Crewe Alexandra.

The Reds managed two wins and a draw in the previous week, with wins against Salford (2-0) and Walsall (3-2), before drawing 2-2 with Scunthorpe on Saturday. The Reds had plenty of chances to win the game at Scunthorpe with Bez Lubala missing a penalty late on and then hitting the post moments later.

Crawley may have felt they deserved three points but will settle for a strong point on the road, after another impressive performance. Despite the performance at Scunthorpe not being as good as the one against Salford it was still one that was impressive and on another day, could’ve got the Reds three points, instead of one. Crawley were creating chances from the start as Ashley Nadesan had a chance in under a minute but bought a save from the Scunthorpe keeper.

The Reds will look for another positive performance on Tuesday against Crewe, as the Reds look to maintain their 100% record on home turf. If the Reds replicate their performnce in previous games they will have a very good chance at snatching all three points again. Last season the Reds beat Crewe 3-0 at The People’s Pension Stadium, with goals from Josh Payne, Joe McNerney and Dannie Bulman.

However, the return fixture was shambolic for Crawley, as they fell to a 6-1 defeat, despite going 1-0 up. It was a terrible day for Crawley and hopefully there will be no repeats of that this season. Reds look a much stronger outfit this season, so these type of results shouldn’t happen no matter what side Crawley face in this league, and should always be able to compete.

Crewe have started the season strongly with two wins out of three, despite defeat on the opening day. The Railway men were defeated 3-0 by Plymouth Argyle, but since then have won their two league fixtures, and their Carabao Cup fixture, showing a very good start to the season. The Alex defeated Middlesborough on penalties in the Carabao Cup to earn a tie against Premier League Aston Villa, similarly to Crawley, who will entertain Premier League Norwich City. It was a strong performance by Crewe to see off a good Middlesborough team and they will be in positive spirits going into the game against Crawley, having won three in a row.

Their other victories have come against Oldham (2-1) and Walsall (1-0), leaving them unbeaten away from home and with three wins in a row. This shows what a tricky game this will be for Crawley but hopefully they can put in another good performance and come out of the game with all three points.