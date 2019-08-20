Crawley Town v Crewe Alexandra: Lubala makes it four in four as Reds go into break level

Bez Lubala made it four goals in four games as Crawley Town were held 1-1 at half time by Crewe Alexandra at The People's Pension Stadium.

Crawley came into the game two points and six points behind David Artell's side and Gaby Cioffi made four changes to the side drew 2-2 with Scunthorpe United on Saturday bringing in Ollie Palmer, Josh Doherty, Josh Payne, who skippered the side, and Ashley Nathaniel-George.

Crewe made one change with Nicky Hunt comin for the suspended Olly Lancashire.

Both sides looked like they wanted to play from the start and a clever corner routine in the first minute from the visitors was bundled wide before a good attack involving Panutche Camara, Palmer and Nathaniel-George before the latter's low cross was blocked.

Then two stunning stops denied the visitors an opening goal. First Charlie Kirk had the goal at his mercy but his fierce drive was blocked by Jordan Tunnicliffe's head on the line before Glenn Morris pulled off a superb low save at the near post from a Daniel Powell shot.

After another good save from Morris, Crawley grew into the game and a clever leave by Nadesan let Bez Lubala through and a nice nice touch set himself up to place the ball past Will Jaaskelainen in Crewe goal to give the Reds the lead.

Crewe still looked dangerous on the attack with Powell looking the most likely and on 23 minutes he just fired wide from a tight angle. But on the half hour Crewe got the goal they deserved. Another cross from the right started the move and found Kirk at the back post. Clever play from him found Ryan Wintle 18 yards out who drove hard and low into the bottom corner.

The Reds nearly hit back straight away but Payne's effort from distance just went over the bar. Nathaniel-George then had a swing and miss from a superb Doherty cross.

Lubala had a chance to make it five in four just before the break after great work by Nathaniel-George and David Sesay, but this time he was off target.

Crewe will probably feel a little hard done by that they went into the break level, but Crawley will take a lot a positives from the first 45 minutes.

Crawley Town: Glenn Morris, Josh Doherty, Josh Payne, Tom Dallison, Ollie Palmer, Ashley Nadesan, Ashley Nathaniel-George, David Sesay, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Panutche Camara. Subs: Michael Luyambula, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Reece Grego-Cox, Filipe Morais, Dannie Bulman, Nathan Ferguson, Brian Galach.

Crewe Alexandra: Will Jaaskelainen, Perry Ng, Harry Pickering, Ryan Wintle, Eddie Nolan, Daniel Powell, Chris Porter, Charlie Kirk, Paul Green, Nicky Hunt, Tom Lowery. Subs: Dave Richards, James Jones, Callum Ainley, Oli Finney, Owen Dale, Josh Lundstram, Lewis Reilly.