Crawley Town v Cheltenham Town: Can the Reds replicate their performance against Colchester?

Reds will look to build on an extremely impressive start to 2019 after Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Colchester.

A brace from Luke Gambin gave Reds the 2-0 win despite being down to 10 men for the majority of the game. That performance will need to be replicated against Cheltenham Town on Saturday as every player gave 110% effort into getting the vital three points.

Cheltenham Towncurrently sit one point and one place below us in the league table. The reverse fixture was on the opening day as Ollie Palmer’s header gave the Reds a 1-0 win and all three points.

Cheltenham have hit good form recently and are unbeaten in their last six games, including a 4-1 thrashing of Yeovil on Tuesday. The Robins have put themselves away from the relegation zone and they will hope to keep it that way. Luke Varney is Cheltenham’s top scorer with six goals so far in league two. This will be a very tricky game with Cheltenham’s form, as they will have lots of momentum and will be looking to pick up another win.

Crawley are also starting to look better, and every player showed that on Tuesday with an amazing performance considering the circumstances they were left in. Joe McNerney’s first half red card made it difficult for Crawley, but every player stuck together and played fantastically in order to grab all three points.

We will look to carry that over into today’s game, with Ollie Palmer returning from suspension, boosting our attacking threat.

Luke Gambin scored two against Colchester United

Fans will be very happy to see Ollie back in the squad as his aerial presence has been missed going forward in recent weeks. Another thing fans will want to see is a replica of the performance on Tuesday to turn around our recent poor form. The win on Tuesday allows the perfect chance for Reds to start picking up more points and wins once again.

Another boost to the squad is the new signing of striker Ricky German from Hendon. He has signed on a three-year contract and has ben a prolific goal scorer in non-league this season with 28 goals in 21 games for Hendon. Reds beat a few other football league clubs to grab his signature. He is available to play against Cheltenham Town should he be chosen by Gabriele Cioffi.