Crawley Town v Carlisle United: Reds look to continue fantastic home record

Crawley Town return to home soil after two away games as they face Carlisle United on Saturday.

Carlisle have played their previous two games at home against Swindon and Cheltenham, so are back on the road for the first time since the start of the month.

Carlisle have picked up their form recently and have eased any relegation problems.

Prior to Tuesday Carlisle were unbeaten in their previous five games, which included impressive results against Swindon Town and Forest Green Rovers.

It’s been a decent run for Carlisle, who had a poor start to the season, despite beating Crawley 2-1 on the opening day of the season.

After the opening day Carlisle had a very poor start to the season, which led to the sacking of manager Steven Pressley.

Since Pressley’s sacking Carlisle have hired Chris Beech and Carlisle have slowly started to improve.

However, it’s very unlikely that Carlisle will be drawn into a relegation battle this season, so will most likely remain in League Two next season.

They will be looking to pick up as many points as possible and will be looking to take some points from a strong Crawley side at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Crawley are looking to continue their fantastic home form and pick up another three points in front of their home fans.

Crawley have looked unstoppable at home since John Yems took over, as they are still yet to lose at home under Yems.

Crawley’s last defeat at The People’s Pension Stadium was under Gabriele Cioffi on December 1 in the FA Cup when Fleetwood Town beat Crawley 2-1.

Since then Crawley haven’t looked like losing on home soil, despite playing some good teams.

Crawley have also been very entertaining at home, scoring eight goals in their previous three home games.

A win against Carlisle would make it four home wins in a row for Crawley, which really shows they can beat any side on home soil.

Crawley will be looking to put in another good performance and although it’s very, unlikely they’ll make the play-offs they’ll look to push themselves as high up the table as possible.