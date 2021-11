VIDEO: Talented trampolinists come on in leaps and bounds

Hard work bringing rewards in results for Chichester City

News you can trust since 1853

Bognor put five past East Grinstead in Sussex Senior Cup - picture gallery

Horsham boxers show why club is a force - report and pictures

Bognor trampoline team leap to more national success

Roffey well beaten by Eastbourne Borough - in pictures

Crawley Town v Barrow preview: Watch everything John Yems and Tyler Frost had to say before Saturday's League Two encounter

Brighton and Hove Albion, Crawley Town and Eastbourne Borough ease through in Sussex Senior Cup

Selsey v Forest Row AND Fishbourne v Bosham - in pictures

VIDEO: Talented trampolinists come on in leaps and bounds

Crawley Town fans will have to pay almost £100 more for their travels this seaso...

You can watch the whole press conference above.

John Yems and forward Tyler Frost spoke to us at this week's press conference.