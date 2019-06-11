Crawley Town to let in U11s free next season

Crawley Town are to let in under-11s free of charge to all league and cup games next season.

Operations director Kelly Derham said: “We are working hard at the club to try and build a fanbase for the future.

“Initiatives like Shirts for Schools, where we gave out 1,000 shirts to reception class children in Crawley last year with our main sponsors The People’s Pension, was a fantastic start.

“There’s nothing I like more than to see youngsters in and around Crawley wearing their shirt.

“We have won the EFL’s Family Excellence award for the last three years, but we are putting things in place to add to our experience for families next season including a refurbishment of Devil’s Den, which our former owner Paul Hayward is funding, and looking at other aspects of what we offer on matchdays to all our supporters.

“By making it free for under-11s to attend, we hope to encourage more young fans to come down – and bring their parents as well.

“It will also improve the matchday atmosphere and we will be working hard as a club to make sure that the next generation of football fans in Crawley become loyal supporters of their local team.”

Under-11s have to be accompanied by an adult, concession or under-18, paying normal matchday prices, to qualify for their tickets.

Any under-11 who has purchased a season ticket for the 2019-20 season should contact the ticket office to arrange a refund on 01293 410000.