Crawley Town to host Stoke City in third round of Carabao Cup

Crawley Town will welcome Championship side Stoke City to The People's Pension Stadium in round three of the Carabao Cup following tonight (Wednesday)'s draw

The draw was conducted on Sky Sports after Everton's 4-2 win at Lincoln City in round two this evening.

Third round ties of the 2019/20 Carabao Cup are scheduled to take place on the week commencing September 23.

Gabriele Cioffi's side recorded a 3-2 win at Walsall in the first round before picking up a shock 1-0 win over Premier League outfit Norwich City on Tuesday evening in the second round.

The Reds last met Stoke City in the fifth round of the 2011/12 FA Cup. A penalty from Jonathan Walters and a Peter Crouch header saw the then Premier League side record a 2-0 win at The People's Pension Stadium.

Manchester City are the current holders of the competition after defeating Chelsea 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.