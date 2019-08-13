Crawley Town to host Premier League outfit Norwich City in Carabao Cup second round

Crawley Town will welcome Premier League side Norwich City to The People's Pension Stadium in round two of the Carabao Cup following tonight (Tuesday)'s draw.

The draw was conducted immediately after the evening's first round games.

Second round ties of the 2019/20 Carabao Cup are scheduled to take place on the week commencing August 26.

Gabriele Cioffi's side advanced to the second round of the tournament for the first time in five years after a 3-2 win at Walsall.

The Red Devils last met the Canaries at the same stage of this competition back in 2014. Norwich ran out 3-1 victors at Carrow Road on that occasion after Cameron Jerome and Josh Murphy (two) cancelled out a Carlos Cuellar own goal.

Manchester City are the current holders of the competition after defeating Chelsea 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.