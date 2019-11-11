Crawley Town to host Fleetwood Town in FA Cup second round

Crawley Town will host Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town in the second round of the FA Cup.

The second round draw was conducted by Mark Bright and Dion Dublin at Oaklands Park, the home of Chichester City, live on BBC Two this (Monday) evening.

The League One outfit advanced to the second round after winning 2-0 at National League side Barnet yesterday (Sunday).

The Trawlermen currently sit fifth in League One with 26 points from 15 games.

Second round ties will be played on the weekend commencing Saturday, November 30.

Winning teams in the second round will receive £54,000 from The FA's prize fund.

The Reds last faced the Trawlermen in League One during the 2014/15 season.

An Izale McLeod strike saw Crawley record a 1-0 home victory over Fleetwood on September 13, 2014.

The reverse fixture saw Town take a 1-0 win on January 21, 2015 thanks to an Antoni Sarcevic goal.