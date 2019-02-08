Crawley Town to commemorate Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson

Crawley Town players will be wearing black armbands and hold a minute's silence before the Oldham Athletic game to commemorate Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson.

Sala, 28, and pilot Ibbotson were travelling to Cardiff when their plane went missing over the Channel on January 21.

Dorset Police announced on Thursday that the body recovered from a crashed plane was that of the footballer.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town v Oldham: Will Manchester United loanee make his debut for Reds? | Oldham Athletic cleared to appoint Manchester United legend as manager by EFL | Each of the 92 Football League clubs' average home attendance - ranked in order

A statement from Dorset police said: "The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala."

The body was first spotted on Monday and was recovered two days later despite "challenging conditions".

And Crawley Town have confirmed on social media they would commemorate the pair. They tweeted: "We can confirm that we will be wearing black armbands and be holding a minutes silence before tomorrow's fixture with @OfficialOAFC to commemorate Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson."

People look at yellow flowers displayed in front of the portrait of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes (Picture by LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

Crawley Town fan Wayne Traylen replied on Facebook: "Good way to respect", while David Parker added: "Nice way to remember."

The Premier League announced: "Black armbands will be worn by all teams at Premier League matches this weekend in honour of Emiliano Sala. "A minute's silence will also be held at the Southampton v Cardiff City match on Saturday, February 9."