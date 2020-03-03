Crawley Town thank investor for purchasing new scoreboard

Crawley Town Football Club have thanked investor and former owner Paul Hayward for his generosity in purchasing a new scoreboard for the club and his proposals for installation.

Hayward has also made a very kind donation to the fans in their campaign to make the stadium a “fortress”, in which the fans plan on purchasing new flags for the ground.

Technical Director Erdem Konyar told the club's website: “We thank Paul Hayward for his generous donation towards the football club.

"We are very grateful for all the support shown towards the club and fan base and are exploring the options for the scoreboard to be installed over the close season.

"We thank everyone for their continued support and will provide a detailed update in the coming weeks with our plans going forward for the year ahead. Thank you all.”