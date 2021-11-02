Crawley Town team up with The Boomtown Rats again - this time for FA Cup fixture against Tranmere Rovers

The Reds have struck up a relationship with the band - - made up of quartet Pete Briquette, Bob Geldof, Simon Crowe and Garry Roberts - thanks to their tour manager and Reds fan Mark Welch and manager John Yems.

The club helped promote the Rats' recent rehearsal gig at the Hawth Theatre,

Bob Geldof wearing a Crawley Town shirt at The Boomtown Rats' recent gig at the Hawth

And now the band will have their logo on Saturday's matchday shirt after a sponsorship agreement.

The club's commercial manager Keith Murray said: "It's great we are continuing our relationship with the band and hope it progresses further going forward."

And Murray is pleased to get more sponsors on board and shows how well the club are doing off the field.

He said: "Despite our run of recent losses, behind the scenes we are really moving forward. We have had more than 100 people in hospital for the last few games and that just shows the progress we have made as a club.