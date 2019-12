There have been promotions, relegation and FA Cup and Craabao Cup runs - but who would make up your Crawley Town team of the decade. We have picled a 4-42 formation and picked two players for every position (so four strikers, central defenders and central midfielders). Do you agree? Post on our Facebook page with your choices

1. Goalkeeper - Glenn Morris 'The Cat' Glenn Morris has been at the Reds since 2016 and has made 135 appearances for the club. Morris has been the best keeper in League Town since he joined the club and won Player of the Season for 2018/19 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Goalkeeper - Paul Jones Jones joined Crawley in their first year in the Football League, quickly establishing himself as the starting goalkeeper in the 2011/12 season. He went on to play 113 times for the Reds, keeping 33 clean sheets, the most of any 'keeper this decade. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Right back - David Hunt Hunt first joined Crawley in 2011, featuring in the famous squad that brought the club to the Football League and was part of the side that pushed Manchester United all the way in the FA Cup fifth round. Hunt would stay with the Reds until 2013, making a total of 75 appearances. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Right back - Lewis Young Whilst maybe out of favour now with fans, it's undeniable that Young has given his all for Crawley since arriving in 2014, making over 200 appearances for the Reds, both in League One and League Two. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more