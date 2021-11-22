Crawley Town star on leaving Reading Football Club, his loan spell at Havant and Waterlooville and welcoming his best mate Grego-Cox back into the side

The 22-year-old had never played a professional game of football before he ariived at the Broadfield Stadium in August 2020.

But since Yems singed the youngster, Frost has had plenty of opportunity to show what he can do in front of the Reds’ faithful.

Tyler Frost in action this season

“I have come in from under 23s football and he threw me in at the deep end, which I like, last season I came in and started straight away.

“I personally didn’t expect to but I think I showed I was capable.

“But things happened in the season that were and weren’t under my control and I think he knows when I might need a break and he knows what I am capable of.”

Frost had a few days on trial before Yems signed him permanently. And Frost believes his is the kind of player the manager likes.

He said: “I am pretty direct, which in this league can be helpful.

“Now and then there are times when the ball has to be put in a channel to be chased down and I chase them down.

“I work hard. Some teams have said ‘he’s a hard-working winger’ which can be a positive and a negative.

“Sometimes I work too hard sometimes and lose energy. It’s just learning to use your energy and when to get in the shape of your team.

“I feel like I am growing and personally this season has been a step forward compared to last season.

“And it’s now just being more consistent which I think I have done a bit more, but when results are like when they are, it’s not about the individual performances. Performances only look as good as the result.”

“It’s difficult at the moment but we just have to accept the challenge and keep going.”

Frost learnt his tarde at Reading. He joined the Championship club when was just nine and went through the ages until he was released in July 2020.

And he believes it was the right time for him to go.

He said: “I kind of knew my time was coming to an end, I didn’t leave there with any hard feelings. It is what it is, it’s football.

“I enjoyed my time there and I still have friends there and I follow them.

“In a way I was kind of glad to be let go.

“Nowadays 21 isn’t young and you have players playing first team football at 17 or 18. I wanted to do that but it didn’t happen.

“I came here [Crawley] at the right time for me.”

During his time at Reading Frost had a loan spell at Havant and Waterlooville.

He only played seven games but it was an important time in Frost’s career and helped lead to the move for Crawley.

The Havant manager at the time? Reds assistant Lee Bradbury.

Frost said: “It was under Bradders which is good.

“There were certain things that happened which meant I didn’t stay, but while I was there I think I was a credit to myself.

“I scored on my debut.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Havant and that was a good grounding for me coming to Crawley.”

And coming from u23s football at Reading to League Two football, Frost needed that experience at the National League side. So what is the difference?

Frost said: “It’s a lot more aggressive and physical. I have definitely had to learn more. But you still have to play football.

“The team we have right now is certainly full of football players.

“We may not be the biggest team but we have got a decent footballing side, that’s why sometimes the performances are good but sometimes the results don’t go our way.

“But it’s the result that counts at the end of the day and that is what I have learnt since coming from the unders 23s [at Reading].

“In the 23s you could play well and that would be fine. If you play well here and lose, it does matter.”

One of Frost’s best mates at Crawley is Reece Grego-Cox, and the forward is delighted to see his pal back in action after 620 days out.

He said: “We travel in the car school together.

“I have seen him from the start of his injury to when he is now and I am so proud of him, he’s done superbly.”