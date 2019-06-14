Crawley Town sign non-league attacking midfielder

Crawley Town have signed attacking midfielder Nathan Ferguson from National League South club Dulwich Hamlet.

The 23-year-old is joining Reds on a three-year contract with a year’s option subject to a successful medical next week for an undisclosed fee.

Crawley Town

Nathan has been a regular for Dulwich during the last two seasons, making over 80 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

He began his career with Grays Athletic where his performances alerted several League clubs. He signed for Burton Albion in 2015 but failed to make a first-team breakthrough and after a spell at Dartford on loan he joined Port Vale in 2016, making one first-team appearance in the Football League Trophy. Whilst with Vale he played for Southport and Bromley on loan before heading back to the capital in 2017 to sign for Dulwich.

Quick, skilful and powerful he can operate as an out and out striker or in a deeper role.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “In the last couple of years Crawley Town has developed a reputation for spotting non-league talent and giving them opportunities. If you think about Panutche Camara, whom we also signed from Dulwich, and Ashley Nathaniel-George you are looking at two players with more than 100 League appearances between them and who have become integral members of the squad.

“We think Nathan is capable of making a similar impression. He has been at pro clubs before and just had two successful seasons at Dulwich. We’re looking forward to him really developing into a top player for us.”

