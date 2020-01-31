Crawley Town sign former West Ham and Sheffield United defender

Crawley Town Football Club have signed Manny Adebowale on a two and a half year deal from Eastbourne Borough.

Born in Stratford, Adebowale started his career with West Ham United before joining then-League One side Sheffield United on a two-year scholarship in the summer of 2013.

Adebowale has also spent time on loan with Evo-Stik League South sides Goole AFC and Sheffield FC.

After being released by the Premier League side, Adebowale had spells with Hayes & Yeading United and Bishop`s Stortford.

Manny joined Dover in the summer of 2017 before joining Bradbury's then Eastborune United last summer.

Speaking after signing the deal, Adebowale expressed his delight at joining the Reds.

"I'm buzzing to have signed the deal and just can't wait to get going.

"I know Lee (Bradbury) from my time at Eastbourne and he, along with the gaffer and the chance to play league football, was a huge factor in me signing on. There'll be a lot of hardwork to come from me, but I want to try and assert myself and try and break into that starting eleven."