The 21-year-old joins the Reds until the end of the season.

Hutchinson joined Derby County’s Under-23s on a two-year deal from Southend United in October 2020.

The midfielder joined the Rams following a four-year spell with the Shrimpers, which saw him make 40 first-team appearances in total, scoring two goals.

He scored one minute into his professional debut against Cambridge United in September 2018, whilst his other goal came in October 2019 in a Sky Bet League One fixture against Doncaster Rovers.

In his first season with the Rams, Hutchinson became a regular in the Under-23 setup. The former Brighton & Hove Albion youth product has made four senior appearances for Derby since his arrival in 2020.

Hutchinson joined fellow League Two side Forest Green Rovers on loan in January 2021. The youngster made ten appearances for the Green, helping them reach the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

Isaac Hutchinson

Isaac has made 14 appearances for the Rams this season, three of those coming at senior level. The attacking midfielder scored his first goal for the Rams at senior level in round one of the Carabao Cup as Derby County defeated Salford City.

Manager John Yems said: “It is good to have another local Sussex boy join us. He has trained with us this week and shows a lot of potential. I really hope he enjoys his time with the club.”