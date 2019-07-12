Crawley Town sign Birmingham City goalkeeper on loan

Crawley Town have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Michael Luyambula on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

The 20-year-old broke through at St Andrew’s last season and was a regular in their under-23 team. He also had a spell on loan with Southern League Hungerford Town in the second half of the campaign.

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi said: “We welcome Michael to the club. I know him from my time on the coaching staff at Birmingham and he came on trial with us towards the end of last season and impressed me again.

“So, this is a big opportunity for him to put Glenn (Morris) under pressure. He has a lot of potential, is very confident in his ability and has the attributes to be a top keeper so let us see what he can do.”

Luyambula will wear squad number 35.

