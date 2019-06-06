Crawley Town set to unveil new kit

Crawley Town are to unveil their new home kit on July 8.
It will be supplied by Errea and it is understood they will go on sale a few days later.
It is the third year they have gone with this supplier and the design is thought to be a collarless style.
Which is your favourite kit from the past?
Watch our history of Crawley Town kits video above.
SEE MORE:
Crawley Town fans want £2 million for Championship club targets | Championship club interested in buying Crawley Town trio | Former Crawley Town star joins Northampton Town