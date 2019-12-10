Crawley Town's statement on Kelly Derham departure

Crawley Town has today terminated the contract between itself and operations director, Kelly Derham.

Kelly has been a stalwart for the club for nearly a decade, and her efforts have been invaluable to the club. During her time with Crawley, Kelly has worked in the accounts, as club secretary and as operations director.

This has been a hugely difficult decision to make, but in light of the current financial challenges the club is facing it is one that the club was forced into.

Kelly has been integral to several sponsorships and developments at our club, and she can certainly be very proud of her achievements here.

The club, and everyone within it, wishes Kelly nothing but the best for the future.