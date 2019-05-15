Crawley Town's former commercial manager to commentate at Champions League final

Crawley Town volunteer Ewan Dunlop is to do work at the Champions League final describing the action to partially sighted fans.

Four years ago Crawley Town FC’s Disabled Supporters’ Association (DSA) persuaded the club to help them introduce audio described (AD) commentaries to help partially sighted supporters and others who may benefit.

It’s a specialised style of commentary which requires training.

Alan March Sport were engaged to recruit and train potential volunteer commentators, one of whom, Ewan Dunlop, a former commercial manager at the club, has now earned the honour of providing an AD commentary at the Champions League final in Madrid next month between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

MD Alan March said: “I’ve been delighted by the quality of all the AD team members at Crawley Town over the past four years.

“Ewan is the latest to also move into other sports areas in addition to AD.

“He’s been covering swimming events for the past two years, and now his AD skills have earned him an opportunity to cover the Champions League.

“We always tell volunteers that giving 100 per cent and doing their best, allows us to train them to a high level and can lead to some wonderful opportunities.

“I’m hoping there can be a new batch trained soon and who knows what heights they may reach.

“Well done Ewan and all the current and past CTFC AD team.

“Also a big thank you to the Disabled Supporters Association and the club who continue to support the AD service."

For more information about the DSA or using the AD service, please contact Barbara Robinson at barbararobinson@crawleytownfc.com

For information about Alan March Sport see: https://www.alanmarchsport.com/alan-march