Crawley Town’s Filipe Morais ruled out of Grimsby game

Crawley Town midfielder Filipe Morais has been ruled out of Reds’ home game on Saturday against Grimsby Town with illness.

Morais is suffering from an infection following a bout of ‘flu and forced him to miss their recent games against Macclesfield Town and MK Dons.

Luton Town loanee Luke Gambin is back in training following a nerve problem in his leg which has caused him to miss the last three matches.

Reds’ only other absentee is the long-standing knee injury victim Jimmy Smith as Gabriele Cioffi expects to choose from an otherwise full squad.