Crawley Town's Dannie Bulman on John Yems - video

Crawley Town's Dannie Bulman has said new head coach John Yems is 'chomping at the bit to get some points on the board'.

Yems, revealed today as the new head coach, has asked Bulman to be involved in his management team. You can watch the full interview below

Bulman worked with Yems in his first stint at Crawley Town.

Bulman said: "I have known John from the first stint I had here. I have always got on well with him and I am pleased he has had a chance to come back.

"I remember when he left Crawley last time he was gutted to leave. He thought he could have pushed on the club.

"He’s chomping at the bit to get back and get some points on the board."

