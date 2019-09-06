Crawley Town's Bez Lubala wins League Two Player of the Month award

Bez Lubala has been voted the PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ League Two Player of the month for August.

In a vote run by fan engagement experts, Snack Media, the Crawley forward won with 26% of the vote, beating Newport County’s Tom King, who finished in

Bez Lubala

second place with 22%.

In the final of four divisional votes carried out over nine days via Snack’s digital and social networks and supported by top flight football clubs and press, it was evident that the striker’s impressive goal tally last month – scoring four times - has resonated with football fans up and down the country.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled were as follows:

• Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) - 26%

• Tom King (Newport County) –22%

• Danny Rose (Mansfield) – 18%

• Luke Norris (Colchester) - 14%

• Joseph Mills (Forest Green) – 10%

• Kelvin Mellor (Bradford City) - 9%

Liz Cope, chief marketing officer, Bristol Street Motors said: “Supporting the PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award is a privilege. The accolade highlights the high calibre of talent currently demonstrated by the players, while acknowledging achievements throughout the season.

“The award is voted for by the fans and a lucky few have the opportunity to present the prize to the winning footballer. Allowing fans, who are the lifeblood of the game, to continue to meet their football heroes is very special, and we look forward to continuing to make these dreams a reality.”