Crawley Town's assistant head coach on the Port Vale trip

Crawley Town assistant head coach Lee Bradbury admits his side ‘need to pick up away wins’ ahead of their game away to Port vale on Saturday.

The former Portsmouth striker was appointed assistant head coach in December after John Yems was brought in as the new head coach.

The pair have only been at the club a few months but have already made a big impact for the Reds and Bradbury is delighted with how things have gone so far.

He said: “When we came in, we were in 19th and we’ve now manged to climb up to 12th. We’ve had fantastic home form but now the challenge on Saturday is to start to pick up some away wins.”

Crawley have a poor record away from home, having only recorded one away win all season but Bradbury is hoping this will change on Saturday away to Port Vale.

He said: “We’ve drawn a lot on the road, and we need to start picking up some points because that’s the difference between us being in the play-offs or mid table.

“We need to find a way to crack that. We’ve only won once away all season, if we had another three wins on the road all of a sudden, we’re on the edge of the play-offs. That’s how important it is to try and pick up points on the road."