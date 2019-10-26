Crawley Town's Ashley Nadesan: 'None of us played to any of our potential'

Ashley Nadesan admitted that none of the Crawley Town players 'played to any of their potential' as they suffered a dispiriting 4-0 home loss against Swindon Town in League Two this (Saturday) afternoon.

Eoin Doyle bagged a hat-trick before Jerry Yates netted at the death to condemn the Reds to a heavy defeat.

Crawley were blunt in attack, failing to score in a game for the first time since March 30, and couldn't contend with Swindon's near dominance in possession.

The result sees the Reds without a win in three in League Two and drop to 17th in the table.

Speaking to crawleytownfc.com, Nadesan said: "In recent games we haven't been starting the best and today just summed it up.

"We didn't get out the blocks quick enough, they came here with a game plan and executed it to perfection and we just couldn't handle it.

"None of us played to any of our potential and we got defeated comfortably in the end."

Crawley's performance was matched by the torrid weather. Strong winds and rain buffeted The People's Pension Stadium but Nadesan stressed that the poor conditions couldn't be used as an excuse for the Reds.

He added: "Both teams play in the same conditions. I don't think it was the conditions, we just couldn't get out of cruise control.

"We couldn't add any input to the game. We barely had any shots and that's not the Crawley way.

"We're normally on the front foot and have 20 shots a game but we just couldn't do any of that today."

Nadesan has endured a stop-start beginning to his Crawley Town career. The striker, who joined from Fleetwood Town in the summer, missed the start of the season after rupturing two ligaments in his left ankle in July.

The 25-year-old bounced back to score on his debut in the Carabao Cup first round win at Walsall on August 13 but suffered another injury that ruled him out until mid-October.

Nadesan made his comeback from the bench at Newport County on Tuesday night and started this afternoon's game against Swindon.

The forward paid tribute to head coach Gabriele Cioffi for 'keeping faith' with him and was delighted to get back on the pitch.

Nadesan continued: "The start of my Crawley career has been a bit injury prone at the moment.

"It was good to get a little run out of Tuesday night and to start today the gaffer's kept faith in me when I was injured and out me into the starting line up.

"It was good to get the minutes and the knee held up well and hopefully we can move on to Tuesday."

Tuesday night sees Crawley Town host Colchester United in one of the biggest games in the Reds' recent history.

The Reds take on the U's in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup and a victory could see them face off against one of the biggest sides in English football.

Nadesan admitted the Swindon result wasn't 'the best preparation' for the tie but vowed Crawley Town would 'show what they're made of' in the highly-anticipated clash.

He said: "The main thing we're looking forward to is the league. We were disappointed tonight.

"It's not the best preparation for Tuesday but we'll put that to one side and go in to Sunday and Monday's training session and put things right.

"Hopefully we can show what we're made of on Tuesday."