Crawley Town reveal new training kit - what do you think?

Crawley Town FC have announced that Spire Gatwick Park Hospital have become the club’s new training kit sponsor for the 2019-20 season.

The agreement will see Spire Gatwick Park Hospital become the Official Medical Partner of the football club and will mean our players receiving the first-class treatment offered by Spire to help their recovery from injury.

Joe McNerney with the new kit

Head of Commercial, Joe Comper said: “I’m delighted to welcome Spire Gatwick Park Hospital to our elite group of sponsors. The facilities at the hospital are superb and the treatment our players will receive there is going to be excellent. (Head Physiotherapist) Brice Pennicott has been working closely with Spire over the past few months and has been really impressed with the service we’ve received.”

John Crisp, Hospital Director at Spire Gatwick Park is looking forward to working with Crawley Town FC. He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to support such a high-profile local club. We are committed to delivering excellent individual care to all of our patients and our excellent facilities and expert consultants align perfectly with the high standards of the club.”

The partnership will see the Spire Gatwick Park Hospital logo displayed on all training kit worn by the playing staff and Gaby Cioffi and his management team throughout the 2019-20 season.