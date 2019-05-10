Crawley Town release two and extend one player's contract

Crawley Tow have released two players while extending one contract and negotiating another.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz has confirmed that the club have released goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin and defender Bondz N'Gala.

Panutche Camara

Mersin was signed by Dermot Drummy in 2016 and made 19 appearances for the club.

No'Gala joined at the start of last season and made 16 appearances. The option to extend his contract has not been taken up.

Gaygusuz also confirmed that negotiations with midfielder Dannie Bulman about a new contract are ongoing. Dannie has now made 399 appearances for the club across three spells and the 40-year-old played in 40 league and cup games this season.

The club have also exercised its option to extend Panutche Camara's contract for another season.

Gaygusuz told the club's website: "We would like to thank Yusuf and Bondz for their efforts at the club and we wish them all the best for their future careers. They have always given their absolute best for the club on and off the pitch."

The club confirmed earlier this week that Luke Gambin, Matty Willock and Joe Maguire had all returned to their parent clubs at the end of their loan spells.