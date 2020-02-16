Crawley Town opinion - Not a great spectacle but draw a fair reflection

Storm Dennis played havoc with this League Two encounter between Crawley and Carlisle, each team having their backs to the elements in either half.

Yems made a couple of changes, bringing back Josh Doherty and Panutche Camara for Danny Bulman and David Sesay.

Bez Lubada was brought back into the match day squad on the substitutes bench.

It wasn’t a great spectacle as games go but the draw on reflection was a fair result.

Each team created good chances to score but either good defending or again brilliant keeping kept out either team from actually putting the ball in the net.

Despite the weather during the week and on match day, the pitch actually played extremely well.

It does look a sorry state at the moment with the drainage lines noticeable on the West Stand side but the ball was running over the surface and the players had not problems in passing, whether the passes were accurate is another story.

The first half was dominated by the home side with the elements behind them, but despite this they created very little in front of goal.

The best effort was by Camara, who for once actually shot, bringing out a great save by Adam Collin tipping the ball over the bar.

The Red Devils did have the ball in the net throught Ashley Nadesan only to be ruled out for offside against the player.

The visitors also had their moments but again, Glenn Morris was not going to let the ball pass him – he has to be the best keeper in the division.

The second half was again beholden to the weather which was getting more intense and each team were being really hampered in getting the ball to go where they wanted.

The class player on the pitch was Carlisle’s striker Nathan Thomas and he had some great chances to win the game for the visitors but fortunately for the Red Devils that part of his game was missing.

His best chance was in the second half with only one defender in front of him and bearing down on goal.

Fortunately for the Red Devils Reece Grego-Cox sprinted back and stopped Thomas with a brilliant sliding tackle, winning the ball preventing him any chance of scoring.

It was now attack against defence with the home side camped in their own half, the wind getting stronger by the minute.

In added time Ollie Palmer's high clearance caught the wind and came back and went out for another corner the referee decided that was enough and blew the final whistle to the annoyance of the travelling supporters who wanted the corner to be taken.

With next Saturday’s opponents Stevenage languishing seven points adrift at the foot of the table and with only one team to be relegated, I think all supporters can safely agree now that any thoughts of relegation are now diminished.

Between now and the end of the season it is about how high we can climb the league and hopefully end on a plus goal difference and build for next season.

We know that Yems will sort out the playing staff and we will see some changes in the squad, any of the players who are out of contract and want to stay will need to show that they deserve new deals.

UP UP and Away

