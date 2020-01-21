Crawley Town name strong squad for Sussex Senior Cup clash

Crawley Town head coach John Yems has named a strong squad for tonight (Tuesday)'s Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final against National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough.

Reds pair Reece Grego-Cox and Joe McNerney are in line to make their returns after lengthy injury spells.

Grego-Cox hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring against Port Vale on December 14 while McNerney has been out for the last three matches.

Alfie Jones is expected to make his full debut in goal after Birmingham City recalled Michael Luyambula from his season-long loan at The People's Pension Stadium.

Jack Powell will get his first opportunity to impress since he returned from his loan spell with Aldershot Town.

Kick off is 7.30pm at Horsham’s The Camping World Community Stadium.

Admission (cash on the turnstiles) is £5 adults, £2 concessions and under-18s.

There is no spectator parking at the stadium but there is a park and ride facility at Hop Oast which is five minutes walk from the ground.

The full squad is as follows:

Alfie Jones, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Jamie Sendles-White, Tom Dallison, David Sesay, Paolo Okoye, Ashley Nathaniel-George, Bez Lubala, Jack Powell, George Francomb, Gyliano van Velzen, Reece Grego-Cox, Ashley Nathaniel-George, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Ricardo German, Mason Bloomfield.

