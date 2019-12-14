Crawley Town 'more compact' under John Yems says midfielder Nathan Ferguson

Crawley Town midfielder Nathan Ferguson believes their new manager has made them harder to break down, following two consecutive goalless draws.

In John Yems' first home game in charge in his second spell at the club, Reds were held 0-0 by Port Vale at home this afternoon (Saturday, December 14), at the end of a turbulent week off the pitch. Read our match report here

The trip to Stevenage last week also ended goalless in Yems' first game.

Nathan Ferguson admitted that Crawley had enough chances to turn those two points into six but praised the defensive displays.

He said: "We are more compact. We are making it harder for teams to play through us. We are not disjointed.

"It's good we're creating opportunities. We just want one to hit the back of the net.

"He [Yems] is good. He's giving everyone confidence, getting everyone to be together as a team.

"We just need to stay compact as we are always going to be good going forward, creating opportunities. That will come.

"For now, we've just got to focus on the next game, working on getting a win. We've picked up two points where we could have picked up six. Two clean sheets in a row so we just need to get a few goals in."

Ferguson said there was disappointment in the dressing room after today's draw with The Valliants, after Reds missed several golden opportunities in front of goal.

He added: "We're definitely disappointed. We were just unlucky not to get the ball in the back of the net.

"We could have had a couple today. Myself included, we snatched at a couple of chances and we tried to walk it in. When one goal goes in, they'll all fly in.

"We've got to go and pick up points, that's the main thing. As long as we stick together as a team, we can get the job done.

"Over the Christmas period, there's a lot of games and we need everyone to be together as a team. Everyone needs to play their part."

Ferguson was also asked about the difficult week off the pitch, which saw Kelly Derham lose her job as operations director, sparking a great deal of anger around the club and speculation this weekend's game would be played behind closed doors. Read more here

Ferguson said: "The gaffer has made sure have stuck to the training, working hard.

"We can't listen to the outside noise, we've just got to go and do our job."

Commenting on the decision to replace Gabriele Cioffi as manager earlier this month, Ferguson added: "It's not nice seeing managers lose their jobs.

"All we can do now is stay together as a team and try to move forward."

