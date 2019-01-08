Crawley Town midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia goes on loan to Wealdstone

Crawley Town midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia has joined Vanarama National League South club Wealdstone on a 28-day loan.

Allarakhia, 21, joined Reds in the summer on a two-year deal after being released by Colchester United.

Director of football Selim Gaygusuz said: “Tarryn needs to get some football under his belt and this is a good opportunity for him at a club playing at a good standard.”

He has made nine appearances for the club including four starts and made his debut in August against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

