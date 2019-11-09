Crawley Town 'learn from the past' to secure FA Cup victory

Crawley Town had to 'learn from the past' to secure a 4-1 win over Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup first round this (Saturday) afternoon, according to head coach Gabriele Cioffi.

Ashley Nadesan's first half opener was cancelled out by Ryan Colclough's strike with 11 minutes to go.

But the Reds rallied as Reece Grego-Cox's double and Ashley Nathaniel-George's fine finish saw Crawley Town advance to the second round for the first time in six years.

Cioffi said: "We like the cup competition and the league competition.

"We wanted a result and we did enough to achieve it.

"We learned and we enjoyed the momentum. From tomorrow we have to prepare for Tuesday against Oxford and then against Morecambe.

"We need to show that we're a team that the supporters can be proud of.

"I think sometimes there is momentum in football. Three weeks ago it may have been a different result.

Last weekend saw Crawley throw away a one goal lead with ten minutes to go to lose 2-1 at Cambridge United in League Two.

And history looked to be repeating itself when Colclough struck late to potentially deny Cioffi's charges the win.

But Grego-Cox and Nathaniel-George ensured last Saturday's nightmare would not reoccur.

Cioffi was delighted with his side for showing a 'proper reaction' but called on his players to 'constantly believe' in themselves.

The Italian added: "In a path of growth you have to learn different things.

"We were in the game and we trusted that we could win. Even the way they (Scunthorpe) equalised was different to Cambridge.

"We analysed what we hadn't done well and got a proper reaction.

"The main point from the week was to learn from the past. We want to use it as a trigger point for the future.

"We believed over 95 minutes in our way to play. Even when we tired we challenged.

"Now we must constantly believe in what we're doing."