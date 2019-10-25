Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup: 'We want to treat everyone to an amazing night' says head coach Cioffi

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi wants to 'treat everyone to an amazing night' when they host Colchester United on Tuesday night.

The Reds have enjoyed two incredible nights in the Carabao Cup in front packed houses when they beat Norwich City and Stoke City.

Crawley Town fans celebrate the win against Stoke City

And Cioffi now wants another one like it.

This is the furthest the club have ever got in the compeittion and now there is the acrrot of a quarter-final potentially against a big club.

Cioffi said: "We are proud as a club and proud as a football side because it is something that has never happened in this club.

"It has to be something to be proud of without losing the humility and the desire to work which has characterised us until now.

"I think the men of sport needs to be remembered. But this does not affect our preparation or who we are. We know sometimes when we do our best we are in the hands of the gods.

"We want to be sure we are giving our best."

And Cioffi believes it will be an even contest, unlike the last two rounds where they were massive underdogs.

He said: "It’s not 80/20 game for the opponent. It’s a 50/50 game. We are ready we are happy and we can’t wait for the referee to blow his whistle because we writing a piece of history.

"This is good, we want to enjoy the moment and we want to treat everyone to an amazing night.

"It’s another game and sometimes the emotions pollutes what football is. We know if we do our job we can be competitive and keep dreaming."