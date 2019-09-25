Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup: Watch the draw with head coach Gabriele Cioffi

Crawley Town will be opening the Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite tonight (Wednesday) to show the Carabao Cup third round tie between MK Dons v. Liverpool and the fourth round draw.

Head Coach Gabriele Cioffi will be there and the club are opening the doors and the bar from 7pm.

Hosted by Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods, the draw will be conducted following the conclusion of MK Dons v Liverpool with 16 teams going into the draw.

Crawley beat Stoke City - match report - live blog - Cioffi reaction - Stoke City reaction - picture special - player ratings