Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup: Numbers for tonight's fourth round draw revealed

Crawley Town will be ball number 16 in tonight's Carabao Cup fourth round draw.

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports at the conclusion of tonight's televised third round tie between MK Dons and Liverpool.

The Reds will be showing the clash between the Dons and the European champions plus the fourth round draw in the Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite with doors open from 7pm. Head coach Gabriele Cioffi will be there too.

Here are the draw numbers in detail:

1 Wolverhampton Wanderers/Reading

2 Oxford United/West Ham United

3 Watford

4 Brighton & Hove Albion/Aston Villa

5 Sheffield United/Sunderland AFC

6 Colchester United

7 Southampton

8 Burton Albion/AFC Bournemouth

9 Manchester City

10 Milton Keynes Dons/Liverpool

11 Manchester United/Rochdale

12 Leicester City

13 Chelsea/Grimsby Town

14 Everton

15 Arsenal

16 Crawley Town

Ties will be played in the week beginning October 28.

