Crawley Town held to goalless draw at Salford City

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris. Picture courtesy of Getty Images
Crawley Town extended their unbeaten League Two run to four following a hard-fough goalless draw at Salford City this (Saturday) afternoon.

The first half saw little in the way of clear cut chances.

Bruno Andrade's well-struck strike early on was pushed away by Glenn Morris.

On the quarter-of-an-hour mark Tom Elliott rose highest from an Ibou Touray cross but Morris was equal to it.

The Reds had a half-chance midway through the half.

A ball over the top of the Salford defence found the in-form Ollie Palmer but Liam Hogan did just enough to put off the big forward.

The second half was, again, a quiet affair.

Crawley debutant Manni Adebowale sent a close-range header wide on 63 minutes.

Four minutes later Craig Conway found himself in space, but he skewed his low shot wide.

At the death Brandon Thomas-Asante smashed an effort towards goal and Morris did well to parry the shot away.

Salford City: Letheren, Wiseman, Burgess, Hogan, Touray, Andrade, O'Connor (Towell 79), Baldwin, Hunter (Conway 66), Elliott, Rooney (Thomas-Asante 67). Unused: Neal, Threlkeld, Wilson.

Crawley Town: Morris, Tunnicliffe, Sendles-White, Adebowale (Powell 77), Dacres-Cogley, Francomb (Allarakhia 73), Bulman, Sesay, Grego-Cox (German 84), Nadesan, Palmer. Unused: McGill, Bloomfield, Camara.

Referee: Leigh Doughty

Attendance: 2,385