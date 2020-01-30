Crawley Town head coach signs three-year deal

Head coach John Yems has today put pen to paper on a three-year deal that will see him remain as head coach until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Yems rejoined the club for a second spell in charge in December, replacing former head coach Gabriele Cioffi, and has won three, drawn six and lost only two of his 11 games in charge.

Yems' assistant Lee Bradbury will also be remaining with the club.

Speaking after signing the deal Yems said: "I'm delighted to be staying on at the club for the foreseeable future.

"Everyone has been first class since I've come in and the boys have really bought into what Lee and I are trying to put across to them.

"All the staff at the training ground and at the stadium have been great too.

"The fans have really supportive of me since I've come in and the noise in the terraces and stands has been great so long may that continue!"

Technical director Erdem Konyar added: "Since John and Lee have arrived, the team has expressed great character and endeavour.

"Once again there is a good feeling around the club and it’s important we keep building to move forward.

"Personally I’m truly excited about the future and the results have shown we are on the right track."

Yems' Reds host Scunthrope United at The People's Pension Stadium this Saturday