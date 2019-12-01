Crawley Town head coach responds to fans' chants

Gabriele Cioffi reacted to fans calling for him to be sacked after Crawley Town were knocked out of the FA Cup by Fleetwood Town.

The Reds lost 2-1 after a controversial Paddy Madden winner after Ched Evans appeared foul Glenn Morris.

But Reds fans were not happy and chants of 'We want Cioffi out' and 'Your getting sacked in the morning' were heard load and clear from behind the goal at the Crawlet Town end.Cioffi said: "I hear everything. They are supporters and on me they can say what they want.

"I respect and accept the booing on myself. At the end of the day I am the leader of the squad."

Cioffi still applauded the fans all around the stadium at the end of the game. He said: "I applauded every corner of the stadium as I always do. I don’t accept them booing the players after a performance like that.

"I am saying this with my head up. I am not regretting what I am doing at Crawley because I am doing it with love and passion. It if works it works, if it doesn't, God has another plan for me."