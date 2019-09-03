Crawley Town head coach reacts to Portsmouth defeat

Gabriele Cioffi believes there was a 'positive message' to take from the EFL Trophy defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

It took a classy strike from Brett Pitman to separate the two sides.

Cioffi said: "It was a good performance. I think there is a positive message we get from this game. We have a depth in the squad and that’s important.

"I think we performed well against a side who are competing for promotion and they had seven starters on the pitch. I think we have to be optimistic."

And Cioffi described the two debut displays by Jamie Sendles-White and Jack Powell as 'good performances'.

Ashley Nathaniel-George caused Pompey a lot of problems and created plenty of chances for the Reds. Cioffi said: "We should be more clinical but as I say it’s the performances which are important because the performances give consistency and consistency gets points.

"At the end of the day we have a positive performance and the answer I was waiting for everyone was there."