Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi wants two new signings in the January window

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi is looking to make two more signings during the January transfer window.

On New Year’s Day the club announced the signing of striker of prolific striker Ricky German from non-league club Hendon.

Cioffi said said: “I have already asked for some fresh blood for the squad to fill the gaps we have.

“I have asked for two more players in different positions.

“Ricky has shown the talent to show he deserves the chance to see if he can make it as a professional and if he does, I will be very happy.

“We need to add competition for players because we cannot afford to take the pedal off the gas - we need to be working 110 per cent all the time.

“Whatever the position, you need someone pushing you and putting pressure on you to perform or else you will not keep the shirt.

“Ollie Palmer coming back will be great but he Dominic Poleon is playing very well and Reece Grego-Cox has shown the heart to perform too, so Ollie must who is deserves to have the shirt.”