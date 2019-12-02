Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi leaves club by mutual consent

Gabriele Cioffi has today left his position as Crawley Town's head coach by mutual consent.

The club would like to thank Cioffi for his services to Crawley Town and wish him all the best for the future.

Edu Rubio has been appointed interim head coach with immediate effect.

The club will not be making any further comment at this time.

The Italian was named head coach at The People's Pension Stadium in September 2018 after the departure of former boss Harry Kewell to Notts County.

Cioffi lead the Reds to 19th-place in the 2018/19 League Two campaign. The beginning of Cioffi's tenure saw Crawley Town knocked out of the FA Cup after a first round replay home defeat to Southend United.

The Reds also finished bottom of their EFL Trophy group that season, finishing behind Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur U21s and Gillingham.

The 2019/20 campaign saw the Reds as high as seventh in League Two. This was in no small part to a six game unbeaten run, three wins and three draws, spanning from August 24 to September 21.

Crawley also embarked on the best Carabao Cup run in the club's history. The Reds won 3-2 at Walsall on August 13 to reach the first round of the competition for the first time in five years.

The Red Devils then produced one of the shocks of the tournament as they beat Premier League outfit Norwich City 1-0 at The People's Pension Stadium on August 27 to book a place in round three.

And the giant killing wasn't over yet. Crawley hosted Championship side Stoke City on September 24 and, after holding the Potters to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, the Reds struck five perfect penalties to beat Stoke 5-3 in the shootout.

But victory over the Potters saw a dramatic downturn in form. Crawley recorded just a solitary league win in nine, sliding down to 19th in the table, and they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Colchester United on October 29.

To rub salt in the wound, Colchester's reward for beating the Reds was a trip to heavyweights Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

Cioffi's last game in charge saw the Reds beaten 2-1 at home by League One side Fleetwood Town in the second round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Italian won 29 per cent of his games at Crawley before his reign came to an end. Cioffi recorded 21 wins, 15 draws and 36 defeats in 72 games.